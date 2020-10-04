1/
Paul A. Blake
1947 - 2020
Paul A. Blake, age 73, of Baltimore, passed away peacefully at home, on October 2, 2020 with his family by his side. Born on September 23, 1947 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Joseph Leo Blake and Agnes Louise Foottit. Paul served in the Army as a medic and later became a business owner. He enjoyed crab feasts with his family, a "quick" game of golf, a cold beer and a nap after a long day of work.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 47 years Kathleen Ann Riley; loving daughters Tara Christen Papajcik and her husband Brian, and Maureen Helen Landau and her husband Brian; dear brothers Phillip J. Blake and Christopher C. Blake. He was adored by his five grandchildren Noah, Zoe, Emily, Andrew and Riley.

Family and friends may gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. A Mass of Christian Funeral will be held on Wednesday, at 11am, at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church. Interment services will follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul's name to St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church, 9215 Old Harford RD, Parkville, MD 21234, or the Pregnancy Center North, 6805 York RD, Baltimore, MD 21212. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
OCT
6
Memorial Gathering
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
OCT
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church
