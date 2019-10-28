Home

Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-6000
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
First and St. Stephen's United Church of Christ
6915 York Road
Baltimore, MD
Paul A. Lovelace

Paul A. Lovelace Notice
On October 25, 2019, Paul Arthur Lovelace, a Naval Veteran and beloved husband of Karen Lovelace (nee Donelson); devoted father of Tim Lovelace and his wife Sara Bukoski Lovelace; step-father of Magnus Mathias Hoopes and his husband Nikolas Swaner; dear brother of Richard A. Lovelace and his wife Georgianna, and Elizabeth "Libby" Lovelace Magaha. Paul is also survived by his loving nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends in the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY INC., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, Maryland, 21093 on Tuesday, October 29, and Wednesday, October 30, 2019, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A Celebration of Paul's Life will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 11:00 am at First and St. Stephen's United Church of Christ, 6915 York Road, Baltimore.Interment, Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Contributions in Paul's memory can be directed to Cornerstone Community Housings (Earl's Place) 1400 E. Lombard Street, Baltimore, 21231.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 28, 2019
