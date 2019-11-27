Home

Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home
8521 Loch Raven Boulevard
Towson, MD 21286
410-668-2300
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home
8521 Loch Raven Boulevard
Towson, MD 21286
Prayer Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home
8521 Loch Raven Boulevard
Towson, MD 21286
Paul A. Schauber Notice
On November 25, 2019 PAUL A. SCHAUBER, beloved husband of the late Ann M. Schauber; devoted father of Paul A. Schauber, Jr. and wife Betty, Gary J. Schauber and wife Charlotte and the late Roger T. Schauber; loving grandfather of Paul A. Schauber, III, Dawn Schauber and Steven Schauber; dear great-grandfather of Ryan, Nicholas, Pippa and Finn; brother of Genevieve, Rosemary, William, Albert, Donald and James.

Family and friends may call at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home P.A., 8521 Loch Raven Blvd. (beltway exit 29B) on Friday, November 29th from 3 to 7p.m.; where all are invited to attend a Catholic Prayer Service on Saturday, November 30th at 10a.m. Interment in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made in his memory to Memorial White Rose Hospice, 1412 6th Avenue, York, PA 17403. Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 27, 2019
