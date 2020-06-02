Paul William "Buck" Boettinger died on May 25 at the age of 86. The youngest of Jacob and Mae (Hohmann) Boettinger's four children, Paul is predeceased by his parents and his siblings Marge, Henry, and George. Paul is survived by his wife, Frances (Schneider), and his daughter Graceanne and her partner Pat; his son Steve, his wife Kathy, and their children Tracey, Amy, and Jacob; his son Frank, his wife Jeanine, and their son Alex; his son Mike, his wife Margie, and their children Jeremy and Kayla; his son Tom, his wife Marion, and her children Pat, Matt, Kelsey, Katie, Karen, and Richard; and his daughter Adrienne. Paul is also survived by two great grandchildren, Everett and Nate. Paul graduated from Mt. St. Joseph High School in 1951, and worked at Bell Atlantic untl 1989. Paul enjoyed gardening and wood carving. He worked and volunteered at Bingo for St. Joseph Monastery, Arundel Arena, and Little Sisters of the Poor. Paul believed making memories was more important than material possessions, and that your time was the most precious gift you could give. Due to the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, his family ask that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org) or Mt. St. Joseph Alumni fund (MSJnet.edu)
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 2, 2020.