Paul Bognaski
Paul William Bognaski 81, of Mount Airy, MD passed on September 15, 2020. Paul was born in Baltimore, MD, the son of the late Ethel Erdossy and Walter Bognaski.

Paul is survived by his loving wife Janet and his daughters Cynthia Schmidt (Brian), Virginia Austin (Bradley), Michelle Conley, his son Michael and stepson J. Michael Harrison (Melissa). Grandchildren: Jonathan Bognaski, Christopher Schmidt, Charles Austin, Heather Conley, Caylin Ryden (David), Rivers Harrison. His brothers David Bognaski (Jane) and William Smith. His nieces Amy Christopher (Jay) and Barbara Cline (Charles). His aunt Eileen Carbaugh (Charles).

He was preceded in death by his nephew Stephen Bognaski.

Paul was a CPA retired from the Federal Government after working at Department of Treasury, AID and HUD for 26 years. Paul loved boating/fishing, hunting, skiing, the Ravens and his Corvettes.

He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Donations can be sent in memory of Paul to Parkinson's Foundation or Saint Michael Catholic Church in Poplar Springs, MD.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home
26401 Ridge Road
Damascus, MD 20872
(301) 253-2138
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

September 17, 2020
We will miss you and you will always be in our hearts and mind. Love you Brother Dave and Jane
David & jane Bognaski
Brother
