Paul Bognaski

Paul William Bognaski 81, of Mount Airy, MD passed on September 15, 2020. Paul was born in Baltimore, MD, the son of the late Ethel Erdossy and Walter Bognaski.



Paul is survived by his loving wife Janet and his daughters Cynthia Schmidt (Brian), Virginia Austin (Bradley), Michelle Conley, his son Michael and stepson J. Michael Harrison (Melissa). Grandchildren: Jonathan Bognaski, Christopher Schmidt, Charles Austin, Heather Conley, Caylin Ryden (David), Rivers Harrison. His brothers David Bognaski (Jane) and William Smith. His nieces Amy Christopher (Jay) and Barbara Cline (Charles). His aunt Eileen Carbaugh (Charles).



He was preceded in death by his nephew Stephen Bognaski.



Paul was a CPA retired from the Federal Government after working at Department of Treasury, AID and HUD for 26 years. Paul loved boating/fishing, hunting, skiing, the Ravens and his Corvettes.



He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Donations can be sent in memory of Paul to Parkinson's Foundation or Saint Michael Catholic Church in Poplar Springs, MD.



