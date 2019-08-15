|
Paul Vernon Brosenne, age 77 of Woodbine, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. Born October 20, 1941 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Norman and Mary Brosenne. He was the husband of Bong Cha Brosenne.
He was the devoted father of Deborah, Barbara, Mary, Paul, Franklin, Timothy and Kimberly. He is survived by 7 grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his children Virgina and George Brosenne.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 10 am until 11am at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville where funeral services will begin Thursday at 11am immediately following the visitation. Interment will follow in Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 15, 2019