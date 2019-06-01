Paul C. Helm, 88, of Hagerstown, Maryland, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Somerford Place, Hagerstown. Born in Baltimore, Maryland on June 13, 1930, he was the youngest child of Louis and Theresa (Waechter) Helm. After recovering from childhood polio, he went on to play lacrosse in high school and served in the National Guard from 1947 to 1956. He graduated from Baltimore City College High School and attended Johns Hopkins University and the University of Maryland University College. He retired from the Baltimore County Bureau of Land Acquisition in 1992 after 40 years of service. His lifelong passions were fly fishing and wildlife conservation, and he was a past president and active member of the Maryland Chapter of the Brotherhood of the Jungle Cock, a non-profit organization dedicated to teaching the love of fishing and the importance of conservation to youth. He was also a founding officer of both the Maryland Chapter of Trout Unlimited and the Maryland Fly Anglers. He was appointed by Governor Marvin Mandel to serve on the Maryland State Game and Wildlife Commission (1970 to 1975), and also served on the Maryland State Sports Fisheries Advisory Commission for many years.He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 63 years, Virginia Day (Mosier.) He is survived by a daughter, Suzanne Helm Ingram and her husband, Jonathan Ingram, of McLean, Virginia; a son, Paul C. Helm, Jr. and his fiancee, Christina Price, of Hagerstown; grandchildren Alexandra and Andrew Ingram, and Rachel and Ryan Price; and great grandsons Raylan Starliper and Colton Spears. Family will receive friends at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD, on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that tax-deductible contributions in Paul's name may be made to the Brotherhood of the Jungle Cock, 6310 Howard Lane, Eldridge, MD, 21075 www.bojcmd.wordpress.com Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com Published in Baltimore Sun from June 1 to June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary