Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Meyers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul C. Meyers


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul C. Meyers Notice
Paul C. Meyers, 72, passed away peacefully on December 30, 2019 at Seasons Hospice Inpatient Center. Born August 30,1947 in Baltimore, MD. He was the son of the late Joseph G. Meyers Sr. and Roberta (nee Dryden) Meyers. Devoted husband to the late Connie (nee Ordiway) Meyers and loving brother to Ada M. Schultz and the late Joseph G. Meyers, Jr. and Roberta (aka Sue) D. Bowen. Cherished uncle to numerous nieces and nephews, brother-in-law to Sandi and Ray Zlotkowski, long time friend Victoria Daluge and many other close friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -