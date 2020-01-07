|
Paul C. Meyers, 72, passed away peacefully on December 30, 2019 at Seasons Hospice Inpatient Center. Born August 30,1947 in Baltimore, MD. He was the son of the late Joseph G. Meyers Sr. and Roberta (nee Dryden) Meyers. Devoted husband to the late Connie (nee Ordiway) Meyers and loving brother to Ada M. Schultz and the late Joseph G. Meyers, Jr. and Roberta (aka Sue) D. Bowen. Cherished uncle to numerous nieces and nephews, brother-in-law to Sandi and Ray Zlotkowski, long time friend Victoria Daluge and many other close friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 7, 2020