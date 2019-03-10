Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Geiger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Calvin Geiger Jr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

Paul Calvin Geiger Jr. Notice
Paul Calvin Geiger, Jr., of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on March 7, 2019.Paul was born in Baltimore, MD on September 18, 1946. Paul was the second of six children born to the late Paul Calvin Geiger, Sr., and the late Sarah Morris Geiger.Paul graduated from Towson Catholic High School. He served in the United States Marine Corps. Paul was a member of The American Legion Post 0183.Paul retired from Crown Cork & Seal after many years as an accountant.Paul was predeceased by his wife, Charlene Murawski Geiger; his brother, David Geiger; sister, Diane May; brother-in-law, Robert May; and nephews, Brian May and Daniel Karr.Paul is survived by his sister, Nancy Karr; brothers, Kenneth and Mark Geiger; sisters-in-law, Gloria, Mary and Patricia Geiger, Monica CoFiell and her husband, Gene; and many nieces and nephews.Arrangements are private. Online condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.