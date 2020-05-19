Paul Charles Corbett, Sr., 82 of Ocean Pines, Maryland, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Paul was born in Baltimore on June 7, 1937 to Ruth Palardy Corbett, and Stephen Van Lill Corbett, Sr.
Paul was one of seven brothers who all graduated from Calvert Hall College High School, and later received his bachelor's degree from Loyola College in Baltimore. Throughout high school and college he was an avid basketball player. He also loved playing tennis for many years, including as a member of the Hunt Valley Golf Club and Ocean Pines Tennis Club, and relished acting with the Ocean Pines Players.
Paul was a born salesman and worked for Koppers Co./Environmental Elements Corp. and a number of paper companies including Erving Paper Mills in Massachusetts where he was national sales manager.
In recent years, he was proud to be a front of the house manager at Fager's Island in Ocean City where he thrived on getting to know the customers and staff. He hosted Sunday brunch and was nicknamed "Mr. Brunch". Paul loved to make people smile, whether through welcoming them to Fager's, or telling jokes with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Bobbie) Beatty Corbett; sons and daughters Anne Denise Corbett Cross (Bruce), Chuck Corbett, Kevin Corbett (Amy), and Nancie Corbett; stepsons Steve Ports (Elaine) and Doug Ports (Julie); and 14 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Also survived by his six brothers, Stephen (Betty), David, James (Barbara), Robert (Linda), King (Pat), and Jack.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Burbage Funeral Home, Berlin, MD will be assisting the family. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com
Paul was one of seven brothers who all graduated from Calvert Hall College High School, and later received his bachelor's degree from Loyola College in Baltimore. Throughout high school and college he was an avid basketball player. He also loved playing tennis for many years, including as a member of the Hunt Valley Golf Club and Ocean Pines Tennis Club, and relished acting with the Ocean Pines Players.
Paul was a born salesman and worked for Koppers Co./Environmental Elements Corp. and a number of paper companies including Erving Paper Mills in Massachusetts where he was national sales manager.
In recent years, he was proud to be a front of the house manager at Fager's Island in Ocean City where he thrived on getting to know the customers and staff. He hosted Sunday brunch and was nicknamed "Mr. Brunch". Paul loved to make people smile, whether through welcoming them to Fager's, or telling jokes with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Bobbie) Beatty Corbett; sons and daughters Anne Denise Corbett Cross (Bruce), Chuck Corbett, Kevin Corbett (Amy), and Nancie Corbett; stepsons Steve Ports (Elaine) and Doug Ports (Julie); and 14 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Also survived by his six brothers, Stephen (Betty), David, James (Barbara), Robert (Linda), King (Pat), and Jack.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Burbage Funeral Home, Berlin, MD will be assisting the family. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 19 to May 27, 2020.