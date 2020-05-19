Paul Corbett Sr.
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Charles Corbett, Sr., 82 of Ocean Pines, Maryland, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Paul was born in Baltimore on June 7, 1937 to Ruth Palardy Corbett, and Stephen Van Lill Corbett, Sr.

Paul was one of seven brothers who all graduated from Calvert Hall College High School, and later received his bachelor's degree from Loyola College in Baltimore. Throughout high school and college he was an avid basketball player. He also loved playing tennis for many years, including as a member of the Hunt Valley Golf Club and Ocean Pines Tennis Club, and relished acting with the Ocean Pines Players.

Paul was a born salesman and worked for Koppers Co./Environmental Elements Corp. and a number of paper companies including Erving Paper Mills in Massachusetts where he was national sales manager.

In recent years, he was proud to be a front of the house manager at Fager's Island in Ocean City where he thrived on getting to know the customers and staff. He hosted Sunday brunch and was nicknamed "Mr. Brunch". Paul loved to make people smile, whether through welcoming them to Fager's, or telling jokes with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Bobbie) Beatty Corbett; sons and daughters Anne Denise Corbett Cross (Bruce), Chuck Corbett, Kevin Corbett (Amy), and Nancie Corbett; stepsons Steve Ports (Elaine) and Doug Ports (Julie); and 14 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Also survived by his six brothers, Stephen (Betty), David, James (Barbara), Robert (Linda), King (Pat), and Jack.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Burbage Funeral Home, Berlin, MD will be assisting the family. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 19 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved