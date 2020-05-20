Paul D. Delivuk, age 66, of Quinton, VA passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred and Paul Delivuk. He was born in Baltimore, MD and grew up in Catonsville, MD. Paul leaves behind three sisters, Patricia Delivuk Arnold of Mt Airy, MD, Diane Delivuk Dickinson of Deltona, FL and Jeanne Delivuk Mele (Art) of Catonsville, MD and his close friend and partner for many years, Rob Wilson, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Paul seemed to come up with his own unique name for family and friends. He would only call people by their nicknames, enough that everyone knew who he meant, even though the nickname had no relationship to the persons real name.
While still in high school, Paul began his career at Cy's of Catonsville where he worked for over 40 years, and all those decades of employees coming and going also had their own nicknames. At work, Paul created a style second to none for anyone needing a tuxedo. He would fit you to bring out flair and personality and make you ready for any red carpet. He took great pride in his work and the friends that he made while working.
Paul was a big Cher fan, seeing her many times in concert and even getting the opportunity to meet her when he was younger. He collected memorabilia as well as visited Cher websites. Paul loved to eat out, shop and vacation, particularly in Punta Cana and Florida. He also loved flowers and would plant them in the spring and by early summer it was a riot of color in front of his home when in Hanover, PA and our home for the last couple of years in Quinton, VA.
A lot can be said about Paul's winning personality. He was the most kindhearted, likeable, generous, and forgiving person you'd ever meet. Not a shy soul, he would talk and become friends with everyone he met, from waiters in restaurants to people he met from other countries while on vacation and would stay in contact with many of them.
Once you met Paul, he was your friend, and once a friend, always a friend. He will be missed by many.
Because of the current restrictions of the Covid 19 Pandemic, a Celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Paul seemed to come up with his own unique name for family and friends. He would only call people by their nicknames, enough that everyone knew who he meant, even though the nickname had no relationship to the persons real name.
While still in high school, Paul began his career at Cy's of Catonsville where he worked for over 40 years, and all those decades of employees coming and going also had their own nicknames. At work, Paul created a style second to none for anyone needing a tuxedo. He would fit you to bring out flair and personality and make you ready for any red carpet. He took great pride in his work and the friends that he made while working.
Paul was a big Cher fan, seeing her many times in concert and even getting the opportunity to meet her when he was younger. He collected memorabilia as well as visited Cher websites. Paul loved to eat out, shop and vacation, particularly in Punta Cana and Florida. He also loved flowers and would plant them in the spring and by early summer it was a riot of color in front of his home when in Hanover, PA and our home for the last couple of years in Quinton, VA.
A lot can be said about Paul's winning personality. He was the most kindhearted, likeable, generous, and forgiving person you'd ever meet. Not a shy soul, he would talk and become friends with everyone he met, from waiters in restaurants to people he met from other countries while on vacation and would stay in contact with many of them.
Once you met Paul, he was your friend, and once a friend, always a friend. He will be missed by many.
Because of the current restrictions of the Covid 19 Pandemic, a Celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 20, 2020.