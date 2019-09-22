|
|
Paul Englert passed away unexpectedly in Selbyville, DE on September 3, 2019 at the age of 60. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Grace Englert and his sister, Ellen Englert of Baltimore, MD. Paul is survived by his loving wife Bev Englert, his daughters Val (Jason Riel) Englert and Jamie (Treven) Meyers, his sisters Bonnie (Richard) Klug and Carol (Martin) Schuch, his granddaughter, Tatum Grace Meyers and many other friends and family. Paul was born on April 17, 1959 in Baltimore, MD. He graduated from the Gilman School in 1977 and graduated from Yale University with a degree in Economics in 1981. After a successful career in the banking business, Paul eventually became the CEO of the chemical distribution company, Kohl Marketing, Inc. A memorial service is being scheduled for a later date this winter.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 22, 2019