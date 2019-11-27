|
|
On November 25, 2019, Paul F. "Pete" Bailey of Reisterstown (Retired Lieutenant Baltimore City Police Dept.), beloved husband of the late Gladys F. Bailey. Father of P. Michael Bailey and his wife Kimberly, V. Shawn Bailey, Joseph D. Bailey and his wife Gail, and Jennifer J. L. Bailey and her wife Lacey. Grandfather of Michael and his wife Kristin, Kristin, Matthew, Justin, Danielle Reik and her husband Jacob, and Nathan. Great grandfather of Camden and Madden. Predeceased by 3 siblings.
Friends may call at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd.) on Monday, December 2, 2019 3-5 and 7-9 pm. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11:00am at the funeral home. Interment Lake View Memorial Park. For more information contact www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019