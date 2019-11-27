Home

Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
410-833-1414
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
View Map
More Obituaries for Paul Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul F. "Pete" Bailey

Paul F. "Pete" Bailey Notice
On November 25, 2019, Paul F. "Pete" Bailey of Reisterstown (Retired Lieutenant Baltimore City Police Dept.), beloved husband of the late Gladys F. Bailey. Father of P. Michael Bailey and his wife Kimberly, V. Shawn Bailey, Joseph D. Bailey and his wife Gail, and Jennifer J. L. Bailey and her wife Lacey. Grandfather of Michael and his wife Kristin, Kristin, Matthew, Justin, Danielle Reik and her husband Jacob, and Nathan. Great grandfather of Camden and Madden. Predeceased by 3 siblings.

Friends may call at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd.) on Monday, December 2, 2019 3-5 and 7-9 pm. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11:00am at the funeral home. Interment Lake View Memorial Park. For more information contact www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019
