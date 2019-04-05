|
|
On Tuesday, April 2, 2019 Paul Francis Huether of Timonium, age 83, passed away. Beloved husband of Somers (nee Lowery) Huether; devoted father of Paul S. Huether; dear brother of Raymond Huether. A memorial service will be held at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Saturday, May 4, 2019 beginning at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, please remember Paul with memorial contributions to the . Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019