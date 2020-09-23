On September 21, 2020, Paul Fenchak beloved husband of the late Ellen Marie Fenchak (nee Bohachick); dear father of Judith Alexandra, Carol Sacco (Tony), Janice Fenchak, Marcia Wiedefeld (Paul), Linda Custodio (Tino) and Paul G. Fenchak (Nadine); dear grandfather of Hank, Lucie and Alice Wiedefeld and P.J. and Gabe Fenchak; devoted brother of Sue Warholic.
Friends may call at the MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York Rd. Baltimore, MD 21212 on Friday, September 25th from 10-11 AM. A Prayer Service will be held on Friday at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church Building Fund 2401 Eastern Ave. Baltimore, MD 21224 https://www.stmichaelukrainiancatholicbaltimore.org/memorials--donations.html
. www.mwfuneralhome.com