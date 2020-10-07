On October 6, 2020, Paul Francis Torbeck, 77, of Bel Air, MD passed away. He was the beloved husband of Linda Torbeck; devoted father of Kelly Ditmore & her husband Mark and Lori Smith & her husband Larry; loving grandfather of Samantha Ditmore, Nicholas Ditmore, Alex Smith, and Alyssa Smith.
Family and friends will honor & celebrate Paul's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home – Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Saturday, October 10, 2020 with a Memorial Service beginning at 11AM. Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Paul's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
-1850 York Rd, Timonium, MD 21093.