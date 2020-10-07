1/
Paul Francis Torbeck
On October 6, 2020, Paul Francis Torbeck, 77, of Bel Air, MD passed away. He was the beloved husband of Linda Torbeck; devoted father of Kelly Ditmore & her husband Mark and Lori Smith & her husband Larry; loving grandfather of Samantha Ditmore, Nicholas Ditmore, Alex Smith, and Alyssa Smith.

Family and friends will honor & celebrate Paul's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home – Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Saturday, October 10, 2020 with a Memorial Service beginning at 11AM. Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Paul's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association-1850 York Rd, Timonium, MD 21093. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Evans Life Celebration Home – Bel Air
