On November 23, 2019, Paul Franklin Insley, formally from Hamilton, MD, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of the late Anita C. Insley (nee Cesky); devoted father of Frank Insley and his wife Diane, Debra Pacheco and her husband Carmine, Jeff Insley and his wife Sharon, Roger Insley, Misty Murnane and her husband Matt, and the late Robin Voith; loving grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by 3 sisters. Paul served in the United States Army during WWII and the Korean War.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham, MD 21236, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, at 11:30am, at St. John's Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Paul's name to St. John's Lutheran Church, 8808 Harford Rd, Parkville, MD 21234. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 24, 2019