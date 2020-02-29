|
|
Paul Freiman, born in Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the age of 92. Dearly beloved husband of 66 years to Phyllis (Nechamkin) Freiman; devoted father of Ilene Aiken (Glenn Simons), the late Howard Freiman, and Julie Groff (Mark); loving brother of Joseph Freiman (Rita), the late Bernard Freiman (the late Mignon), and Hyson Freiman (Rhona); cherished grandfather of Gary Aiken (Brooke), Andy Aiken (Julia Tong), Jill Alarcon (Tito), Stephanie Groff (Barret Claunch) and Hayley Groff (Steve Bernard); adored great-grandfather of Emmett Aiken, Tyler Aiken, Luciana Alarcon, Evelyn Tong Aiken and Anabel Alarcon. Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 1, 2:30 p.m. at Leisure World Interfaith Chapel, 3680 S Leisure World Blvd, Silver Spring, MD 20906. Interment will follow at Judean Memorial Gardens in Olney, MD. The family will be sitting Shiva on Sunday and Monday at the home of Ilene Aiken with minyan at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Montgomery Hospice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 29, 2020