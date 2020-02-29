Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.
1091 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD 20852
(301) 340-1400
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Freiman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Freiman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Freiman Notice
Paul Freiman, born in Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the age of 92. Dearly beloved husband of 66 years to Phyllis (Nechamkin) Freiman; devoted father of Ilene Aiken (Glenn Simons), the late Howard Freiman, and Julie Groff (Mark); loving brother of Joseph Freiman (Rita), the late Bernard Freiman (the late Mignon), and Hyson Freiman (Rhona); cherished grandfather of Gary Aiken (Brooke), Andy Aiken (Julia Tong), Jill Alarcon (Tito), Stephanie Groff (Barret Claunch) and Hayley Groff (Steve Bernard); adored great-grandfather of Emmett Aiken, Tyler Aiken, Luciana Alarcon, Evelyn Tong Aiken and Anabel Alarcon. Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 1, 2:30 p.m. at Leisure World Interfaith Chapel, 3680 S Leisure World Blvd, Silver Spring, MD 20906. Interment will follow at Judean Memorial Gardens in Olney, MD. The family will be sitting Shiva on Sunday and Monday at the home of Ilene Aiken with minyan at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Montgomery Hospice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

www.sagelbloomfield.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -