Paul G. McConnell, age 54, son of Amy and James McConnell, died peacefully at his home February 27th, 2019 in Conshohocken, PA. He was born in Washington, D.C. He is survived by his parents, his brothers & sisters-in-law, James & Patty McConnell, Mark & Cindy McConnell, & 6 nieces & nephews. He was beloved by all his relatives & many friends. He was a Rotary Club member and a successful IT professional at AmerisourceBergen healthcare delivery & solutions company. He worked diligently on the Conshohocken borough council and was instrumental in developing a community garden among other improvements to parks and recreations of Conshohocken.A funeral mass will be offered at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church at the Wilde Lake Interfaith Center in Columbia, MD on March 15, 2019 at 10 am. Paul will be laid to rest at St. Louis Cemetery in Clarksville, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 7, 2019