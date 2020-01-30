Home

Lying in State
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Stella Maris Chapel
2300 Dulaney Valley Road
Timonium, MD
Lying in State
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Stella Maris Chapel
2300 Dulaney Valley Road
Timonium, MD
Vigil
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM
Stella Maris Chapel
2300 Dulaney Valley Road
Timonium, MD
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
Stella Maris Chapel
2300 Dulaney Valley Road
Timonium, MD
Rev. Paul Gabriel Holthaus

Rev. Paul Gabriel Holthaus Notice
On January 26, 2020, Rev. Paul Gabriel Holthaus, beloved son of the late Mary Ryan Holthaus and Emmett R. Holthaus; dear brother of Mary Alice Byrnes and the late Joseph E., F. Rhody, James M., Louis M. and John R. Holthaus; brother in law of the late Frederick Byrnes and Cynthia Holthaus; loving uncle of Mary Elizabeth Harkins, Mary Carmel Buckey, Mary Eileen Lorenz, Mary Bridget Quinn, Katherine McPhee, Rhody Holthaus, Elizabeth Holthaus and Jack Holthaus; also survived by many great nieces and nephews.

Rev. Holthaus will Lie-in-State in the Stella Maris Chapel, 2300 Dulaney Valley Road, Timonium, MD 21093, on Friday from 2-4 & 7-9PM with a Vigil Service at 3PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Chapel on Saturday at 10:30AM. Interment New Cathedral Cemetery. Please Omit Flowers, Memorial Contributions to the Office of Pastoral Services for Retired Priests of Baltimore, 320 Cathedral St., Baltimore, Md 21202 will be appreciated.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 30, 2020
