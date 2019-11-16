Home

Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Paul H. Davis Notice
On November 14, Paul Hamilton Davis of Jacksonville Florida; beloved husband of the late Ruth Union Davis and Alice Hoffman Davis; loving father of Wendy, David and Mary Ellen; stepfather to Barbara and Edward, loving brother of the late Marvin Davis and Bette Cohen; adored grandfather of Philip, John, Alex and Kitty, loving step grandfather to Brian, Jeremy and Sarah, great grandfather to Jack, William, Charlie, Patrick and Pem; devoted companion to Twila Satlow. Paul is also survived by nieces and nephews and many loving friends. And his beloved cat April.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS, 8900 Reisterstown Rd, at Mount Wilson Ln on Monday, November 18, at 2 pm. Interment United Hebrew Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd, Halethorpe. Contributions may be sent to The Good People Fund or BARCS. In mourning on November 18th at 9516 Barroll Ln, Kensington, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 16, 2019
