Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-285-2900
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
Paul H. Ellis Notice
On November 24, 2019, Paul H. Ellis husband of the late Camilla Ellis, father of Gary Ellis , Paul Ellis and wife Tricia, grandfather of Adam Ellis and brother of the late Warren Ellis.

Visitation with family will be at the CONNELLY FUNERAL HOME OF DUNDALK, 7110 Sollers Point Road on Tuesday 3 PM to 5 PM and 7 PM to 9 PM. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11:30 AM at the funeral home. Minister Matthew Spears will officiate. Interment will follow at the Oaklawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.connellyfuneralhomeofdundalk.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 26, 2019
