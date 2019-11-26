|
On November 24, 2019, Paul H. Ellis husband of the late Camilla Ellis, father of Gary Ellis , Paul Ellis and wife Tricia, grandfather of Adam Ellis and brother of the late Warren Ellis.
Visitation with family will be at the CONNELLY FUNERAL HOME OF DUNDALK, 7110 Sollers Point Road on Tuesday 3 PM to 5 PM and 7 PM to 9 PM. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11:30 AM at the funeral home. Minister Matthew Spears will officiate. Interment will follow at the Oaklawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.connellyfuneralhomeofdundalk.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 26, 2019