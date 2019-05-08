Home

PAUL H. HUTCHINS Jr.

PAUL H. HUTCHINS Jr. Notice
On May 5, 2019 Paul H. Hutchins, Jr. beloved husband of Dorothy C. Hutchins and devoted father of Marion Kispert and husband George, Paul Hutchins, Glenn Hutchins and wife Susan, and Richard Hutchins and wife Cynthia. Loving grandfather of Kellie, Sean and Hanna Hutchins. Friends may call at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home, P.A. 8521 Loch Raven Blvd. (beltway exit 29-B) on Thursday, May 9th, from 6 to 9 P.M.. All are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Friday, May 10th, at 9 A.M. in The Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Interment in Moreland Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to www.johnson-fosbrink.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 8, 2019
