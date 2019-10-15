|
On October 11, 2019, Paul Haviland, age 89, of Bel Air, MD passed away. Beloved husband of the late Thelma (Standiford) Haviland; devoted father of P.J. (Diane) Haviland, Susan (Mark) Franz, Joann (John) Clendenin; loving grandfather of Nick & Dylan Franz, Nate & Chris Haviland, Trevor & Gage Clendenin. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at the Maryland Golf and Country Club, Bel Air on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 5-9 pm. Services will be held on Thursday at the Maryland Golf and Country Club at 1 pm. Burial will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens. Memorial Contributions may be made to , 22512 Gateway Center Dr., Clarksburg, MD 20871 or to The First Tee, 425 South Legacy Trail, St. Augustine, FL 32092. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 15, 2019