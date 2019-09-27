|
|
Paul Hood Smith, Jr., beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away on September 6, 2019 as a result of injuries from a car accident. He was 47 years old. Paul is survived by his parents, Paul and Patricia Smith, his sister, Caroline Smith Hickey (Michael Hickey), and his nieces, Bridget and Rory Hickey.
A memorial service will be held at the chapel at Loyola High School Blakefield on September 29, 2019 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his name to the International Mountain Bicycling Association.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 27, 2019