On May 20, 2020, Paul Hurston Cohen passed away at the age of 62. He is survived by his former wife, Ann Davis, his children, Lynne Cohen (Ken Voland) and Justin (Jodi) Cohen, siblings, Michael (Kelly) Cohen, Eric (Lisa) Cohen, Ross (Clara) Cohen, and Lisa (Barry) Gill, grandchildren, Christopher Thomas, Lauren Voland, Cole Voland, Kaysen Cohen, and Kamden Cohen, and seven nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, David and Marjorie Cohen and a grandson, Brayden Cohen.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Alzheimer's Research, BrightFocus Foundation, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871. The family will be receiving visitors after the graveside service anytime after 2 pm at 2888 Arters Mill Rd. Westminster, MD 21158.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 22 to May 24, 2020.