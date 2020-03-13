Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
9:00 AM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
View Map

Paul Hurwitz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Hurwitz Notice
Paul Hurwitz passed away on March 11, 2020, at the age of 91. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Mildred Hurwitz (nee Potts); and parents, Reuben and Reba Hurwitz. He is survived by his children, Robert (Risa) Hurwitz, and Elliott Hurwitz; and a grandson, Ira Hurwitz.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, March 15, at 9am. Interment Bnai Israel Cemetery - 3701 Southern Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth Israel Congregation, 3706 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117. In mourning at 3318 Old Forest Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, Through Tuesday.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -