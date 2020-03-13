|
Paul Hurwitz passed away on March 11, 2020, at the age of 91. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Mildred Hurwitz (nee Potts); and parents, Reuben and Reba Hurwitz. He is survived by his children, Robert (Risa) Hurwitz, and Elliott Hurwitz; and a grandson, Ira Hurwitz.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, March 15, at 9am. Interment Bnai Israel Cemetery - 3701 Southern Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth Israel Congregation, 3706 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117. In mourning at 3318 Old Forest Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, Through Tuesday.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020