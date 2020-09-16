On September 13, 2020, Paul Jere Clapper (91), beloved husband of the late Mary E. Clapper; devoted father of Susan M. Beck, Cheryl V. Lohuis (Don Enloe), and Jonathan P. Clapper (wife Lisa); cherished grandfather of Lauren Clapper and Jessica Clapper (Johnnie Johnson); loving great grandfather of Gavin; dear brother of Betty Rose of Ohio, and Don Clapper of Florida. Mr. Clapper was the youngest of ten children.
Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home on Friday, September 18 from 4 to 7 PM. Interment to take place at Olinger Chapel Hill Cemetery in Centennial, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gilchrist Hospice (gilchristcares.org
).