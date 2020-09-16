1/1
Paul J. Clapper
On September 13, 2020, Paul Jere Clapper (91), beloved husband of the late Mary E. Clapper; devoted father of Susan M. Beck, Cheryl V. Lohuis (Don Enloe), and Jonathan P. Clapper (wife Lisa); cherished grandfather of Lauren Clapper and Jessica Clapper (Johnnie Johnson); loving great grandfather of Gavin; dear brother of Betty Rose of Ohio, and Don Clapper of Florida. Mr. Clapper was the youngest of ten children.

Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home on Friday, September 18 from 4 to 7 PM. Interment to take place at Olinger Chapel Hill Cemetery in Centennial, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gilchrist Hospice (gilchristcares.org).

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home
