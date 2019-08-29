Home

McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Methodist Church
1643 Churchville Road
Bel Air, MD
View Map
Paul J. Madden Sr. Notice
Paul Joseph Madden Sr., age 58, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 26, 2019 after a hard-fought battle against cancer. He was such a loving brother, husband, father, and grandfather, who would do anything for his family. He loved to cook, hunt, fish, and watch the Ravens games. He also enjoyed eating crabs, playing with his grandchildren and had a passion for working with his hands. He was our real-life Bob the Builder. He knew how to make people laugh and his sense of humor was like no other.

Paul is survived by his beloved wife, Pam; loving mother, Margret Madden and his late father, Joseph H. Madden, Jr.; children, April Joynes and her husband, Tony, Paul Madden and his wife, Brittney; precious grandchildren, Landon, Madison, Isabelle, Gavin, and soon to arrive, Baby Madden; siblings, David Madden, Danette Hutchins, Clifford Madden, and Jennifer Holcomb; niece, Kim and nephew, Kenny; sister-in-law, Beverly; and many other loving nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and neighbors.

The family will be hosting a memorial service at Mt. Zion Methodist Church, Bel Air, MD on Saturday, August 31st at 11 am.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Celebrate Recovery at Mt. Zion Methodist Church, 1643 Churchville Road, Bel Air, MD 21015. https://www.mzprays.org/
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
