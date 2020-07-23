1/
Paul J. Mahoney
1929 - 2020
On Monday, July 13, 2020, Paul J. Mahoney of Alpharetta, Georgia passed away at Northside Hospital.

Mr. Mahoney is survived by his five children, Robert Mahoney (Normelyn) of the Philippines, Karen L. Ruder (and her late husband, Daryl) of Timonium, MD, Gregg P. Mahoney (Deborah) of Alpharetta, GA, Joanne Galloway of Alpharetta, GA, and Paul M. Mahoney of Columbia, MD; 13 grandchildren, Ryan, Robert, and Allie Mahoney; Sean, Michael, Kara (Tish), and Carly Ruder; Justin and Christine Mahoney; Nicole and Christopher Galloway; and Alex and Andrew Mahoney; and six great-grandchildren.

Mr. Mahoney was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Dolores E. Mahoney; his parents, Paul M. and Irene (Viano) Mahoney; his brother, Donald R. Mahoney; and his sister, Joan I. DePaolo.

Born in Boston, Massachusetts on June 10, 1929, Mr. Mahoney proudly and honorably served in the United States Marine Corps during World War II. For most of his life, Mr. Mahoney resided in Towson, Maryland where he raised his family and built and operated his own business, Mahoney & Associates. He maintained residences in Hillsboro Beach, Florida and Ashland, New Hampshire where he enjoyed the sun and the mountains which he so loved. He was a loving father and grandfather, and a caring friend. He will be deeply missed by his family and his friends at Addington Place of Alpharetta.

Private burial at New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery.

Donations may be made in Mr. Mahoney's memory to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alzheimers.net

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Southcare Cremation & Funeral Society
595 Franklin Gateway SE
Marietta, GA 30067
(770) 420-5557
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
Your family are in my prayers.
Kathleen Jones
Neighbor
July 21, 2020
Sincere condolences for the loss of your Dad, Robert.
Michael DeFries
Friend
July 21, 2020
Dad was the most thoughtful man I knew of. He was caring and always willing to help anyone in need of assistance.
We all will tremendously miss him and know that God called him home where he is already back with Mom and other loved ones. I miss you Dad and will never forget all of the happy times shared together, especially the last several months while at Addington.
Gregg Mahoney
Son
July 21, 2020
I have been lucky to have met such a gentleman in my life and have enjoyed our many conversations!
Candy Reber
Friend
July 21, 2020
The memories we made will forever be in my heart. RIP, Dad❤ I love you!
Karen Ruder
Daughter
July 21, 2020
We will miss the Greatest Dad and Grandfather in the world. I’m happy to share so many wonderful memories of Dad. May he Rest In Peace.
Robert Mahoney
Son
