On Monday, July 13, 2020, Paul J. Mahoney of Alpharetta, Georgia passed away at Northside Hospital.
Mr. Mahoney is survived by his five children, Robert Mahoney (Normelyn) of the Philippines, Karen L. Ruder (and her late husband, Daryl) of Timonium, MD, Gregg P. Mahoney (Deborah) of Alpharetta, GA, Joanne Galloway of Alpharetta, GA, and Paul M. Mahoney of Columbia, MD; 13 grandchildren, Ryan, Robert, and Allie Mahoney; Sean, Michael, Kara (Tish), and Carly Ruder; Justin and Christine Mahoney; Nicole and Christopher Galloway; and Alex and Andrew Mahoney; and six great-grandchildren.
Mr. Mahoney was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Dolores E. Mahoney; his parents, Paul M. and Irene (Viano) Mahoney; his brother, Donald R. Mahoney; and his sister, Joan I. DePaolo.
Born in Boston, Massachusetts on June 10, 1929, Mr. Mahoney proudly and honorably served in the United States Marine Corps during World War II. For most of his life, Mr. Mahoney resided in Towson, Maryland where he raised his family and built and operated his own business, Mahoney & Associates. He maintained residences in Hillsboro Beach, Florida and Ashland, New Hampshire where he enjoyed the sun and the mountains which he so loved. He was a loving father and grandfather, and a caring friend. He will be deeply missed by his family and his friends at Addington Place of Alpharetta.
Private burial at New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery.
Donations may be made in Mr. Mahoney's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alzheimers.net