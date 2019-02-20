Home

Paul J. MILES

Paul J. MILES Notice
On Sunday, February 17, 2019 Paul J. Miles, U.S. Navy Veteran of Cockeysville, MD, age 90. Husband of the late Helen A. Miles for 52 years; father of Paul J. Miles, III and his wife Kimberly, Gregory Miles and Glen Miles and his wife Ruth; grandfather of 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Also survived by special friend, Lois Myers. The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Friday, February 22 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 13305 Long Green Pike, Hydes, MD 21082 on Saturday, February 23 beginning at 10 AM. Interment to follow at the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please remember Paul with memorial contributions to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 20, 2019
