|
|
On Sunday, March 24, 2019, Paul James Crowther, loving husband of Phyllis P. Bragg Crowther, beloved father of Steven J. Crowther; grandfather of Sullivan J. Crowther; brother of Carolyn J. Erdman and Charles Crowther and wife Sharon.The family will welcome friends on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road., Westminster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:30 am at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe Street, Westminster. Interment will be on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 am at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD 20735.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to SOAR at https://soar-usa.org/giving/
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 26, 2019