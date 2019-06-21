Paul Joseph Leturgez, Jr (Joe), age 72, passed away on June 18 at Upper Chesapeake Hospital due to cancer complications. Born in Roaring Spring, PA, he moved to Maryland in the early 60's and made his home there. Joe loved attending his grandson's sports events, travelling through Europe, and walking the Ma & Pa Trail in Forest Hill, greeting people and giving out dog treats. He also loved cooking and hosting family celebrations.



Joe served his church, Mountain Christian, in various capacities through the years, including Deacon and Elder. After his retirement from the IT management field, he joined the staff of Mountain as Finance & IT Director, a position he has held for over ten years. More than a job, it was his ministry that he gave himself to wholeheartedly.



Joe deeply loved his God, his church and his family.



He is survived by Linda, his beloved wife of 27 years, and his cherished children Jennifer Williams and husband George, Laura Jagdman and husband Brian, stepson Robert MacAnespie, and grandchildren Christian, Noah and Josiah Jagdman. Joe is also survived by his brother James (Jim) Williams and wife Renee. He was the son of the late Paul Joseph Leturgez Sr. and Kathryn Evelyn (nee Rhodes). He was also predeceased by his first wife Carole Elizabeth.



Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 pm and at Mountain Christian Church Cook Auditorium on Monday, June 24, from 10-11 am with a service to follow at 11 at the church. Interment will take place in Mountain Christian Church Cemetery.



Contributions in his name can be made to Harford Family House, ATTN: Development Associate, 53 East Bel Air Ave., Apt 3, Aberdeen, MD 21001 or Extreme Family Outreach, 801 C Philadelphia Road, Joppa, MD 21085.



Published in Baltimore Sun on June 21, 2019