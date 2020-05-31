Paul Joseph Quintus passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020 at the age of 83 surrounded by his loving family after a brief battle with heart failure. He is survived by his wife Sheilah, brother John Allen Quintus, his daughters Danielle Grenier and Michele Kelley, stepson Gary Keith and daughter-in-law Julie Smart, stepdaughter Faye French, grandchildren Garrett Kelley, Sloane Stiles, Jacob French, Matthew French, Brad Smart, great grandchildren Sydney and Malia Smart, as well as his extended family across the country, all who remember him with great affection.



Paul was born on September 9, 1936 in Ames, Iowa to parents Paul Elmer and Vivienne Willson Quintus, both deceased. He grew up in Arlington, Virginia, and also lived a few years in various cities in Germany. He attended Washington-Lee High School, lettering in both football and rowing, where he rowed for the 1954 national champions crew team. He went on to the US Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, Long Island. While there, he participated in numerous extracurricular athletics and activities including serving on the Moral Board and surprisingly the Hawaiian Club and Drama Club. He earned a Bachelors of Science degree in Engineering in 1959.



Paul served as a junior and senior engineer on a number of merchant ships, including the Blue Ribbon passenger liner, the SS United States.



He left the Merchant Marine to be with his growing family. In 1968 he joined the engineering firm Cummins-Wagner Co., where he worked as a chief engineer until his retirement in 2001. He was affectionately known by his colleagues as The Prince of Pumps.



Paul married his first wife Patricia Stanner in 1958, the mother of his two daughters, who pre-deceased Paul in February 2019. Paul married Sheilah Keith in 1994 and they resided in Laurel, Maryland until 2006, then retired across the bay to Ocean Pines, Maryland. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and many other pleasures of the Eastern Shore. He and Sheilah moved to Chandler, Arizona, in 2017. Paul is pre-deceased by his sister Katherine Stanton who passed in October 2019.



Paul was a loyal Redskins fan despite the team's performance of recent years. He never lost hope that better seasons were to come.



Paul will always be remembered for his wit and humor, his wealth of knowledge, his larger-than-life presence, and his generosity and kindness. He was held in high esteem by his colleagues and was much loved by his immediate and extended families. Those fortunate enough to have met Paul would agree that he was one of a kind and a legend in his own time. The beautiful legacy he created will endure. He will be missed beyond measure.



Donations may be sent to:



Hospice of the Valley – Lund Home



1982 East Woodside Court



Gilbert, AZ 85297



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store