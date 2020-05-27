On May 24, 2020 Paul K. Lamond passed away at home surrounded by his family, he was the beloved husband of Denise Lamond (nee Hampshire), devoted father of John Joseph Lamond and his fiancé Rebecca Welker; dear brother-in-law of Lynann and Dr. Abe Bertumen; loving uncle of Abby and JB Bertumen.
Relatives and friends may gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236 on Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Services and interment will be private. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com. A maximum of 10 people are allowed in the room at one time. Please maintain proper social distancing, a face mask is required and there may be a wait to enter the building. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Baltimore Retired Police Benevolent Association Distress Fund, PO Box 935, Bel Air, MD 21014-7935.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 27, 2020.