|
|
Kavanagh, On October 22, 2019, Paul Kavanagh, 65, of Fallston, beloved husband of Barbara Kavanagh; devoted son of Claire and the late Thomas Kavanagh; loving father of Christopher Kavanagh, Jennifer Schauman and Patrick Kavanagh; dear brother of Steve Kavanagh; cherished grandfather of Amber & Hannah Schauman and Ella & Emery Kavanagh.
A Celebration of Life Open House will be held at 2808 Scarff Road, Fallston, MD on November 2, 2019 from 1-4 P.M. in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 25, 2019