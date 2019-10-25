Home

Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
2808 Scarff Road
Fallston, MD
View Map
Paul Kavanagh Notice
Kavanagh, On October 22, 2019, Paul Kavanagh, 65, of Fallston, beloved husband of Barbara Kavanagh; devoted son of Claire and the late Thomas Kavanagh; loving father of Christopher Kavanagh, Jennifer Schauman and Patrick Kavanagh; dear brother of Steve Kavanagh; cherished grandfather of Amber & Hannah Schauman and Ella & Emery Kavanagh.

A Celebration of Life Open House will be held at 2808 Scarff Road, Fallston, MD on November 2, 2019 from 1-4 P.M. in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 25, 2019
