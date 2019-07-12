Home

Stallings Funeral Home Pa
3111 Mountain Road
Pasadena, MD 21122
410-360-1770
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stallings Funeral Home Pa
3111 Mountain Road
Pasadena, MD 21122
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Fox Funeral Home
On Thursday, July 11, 2019 James Paul Kimmel. Beloved husband of Shirley Kimmel; devoted father of Jay Kimmel and wife, Lynn; cherished brother of Deanna Edgar, Christine Kimmel and the late Doug Kimmel. Also survived by 3 grandchildren, 1 niece, and 3 nephews. Friends may call on Friday, July 12 from 6-8 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 and Sunday, July 14 from 6-8 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg, PA 16056. Funeral services will take place on Monday, July 15 at 1:00 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. Interment at Westminster United Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 210 Westminster Rd., Sarver, PA 16055. For online condolences please visit www.stallingsfh.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 12, 2019
