Paul Koester, 82, on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Devoted husband of Sharon (nee Rockefeller); beloved father of Christopher Koester (Nicole), Barbara Ross (Tim), & Ellen Blair (Robert III); loving grandfather of Ryan, Nathaniel, Maggie & Robby; Disability Consultant with SSA; services to be announced; memorials to Humane Society of Carroll County, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158; Condolences and sharing of memories at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 12, 2019