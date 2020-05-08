Paul Martin Warfield, age 89, of Forest Hill, Maryland passed away suddenly on May 1, 2020. Born and raised in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of Charles Carroll and Helen (Martin) Warfield and husband of the late Audrey (Sherman) Warfield. He served his country in the US Army, was a member of the Moose Lodge 1952, and attended Centre Methodist Church.
Martin was a man of many talents and over the years he was a farmer, welder at Wiley Shipyard, worked in construction and was a meat cutter for A&P and Klein's Supermarket from where he retired.
He was an avid Orioles fan and enjoyed his vegetable garden. Marty also played slow pitch softball and took a yearly hunting trip with friends. He loved spending time with his family the most.
Martin is survived by his daughters, Diana Tyler and Debra Peak; grandchildren, Emily Tyler Maxwell and husband Steven, Brooke Tyler, Alicia La Rue, Paul Jason Peak and wife Jackie; great-grandchildren Dylan Paul Peak and Vivian Elizabeth Peak; sister, Frances Klapp; and his many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Roland Warfield, Holmes Warfield, and Ballenger Warfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Level Voluntary Fire Company at 3633 Level Village Road, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 or to WellSpan.org/COVID19Help for PPE for WellSpan Healthcare Heroes.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 8, 2020.