Paul McMahon
Memorial service
Monday, May 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Calvary United Methodist Church
131 West Second Street
Frederick, MD
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Turf Valley Resort
2700 Turf Valley Road
Ellicott City, MD
Paul McMahon Jr. Notice
Paul Eugene McMahon, Jr., 66, of Glenelg Maryland passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at his home. He was the husband of Sally deLaski McMahon. Born in Baltimore on June 21, 1952, he was son to Adele Hofstetter McMahon, of Frederick and the late Paul E. McMahon, Sr.Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are his three children, Joshua McMahon, of Glenelg, David McMahon and wife Jessica, of Woodbine and Megan McMahon Klein and husband Sky, of Frederick, two brothers, Michael McMahon and wife Sherry, of West Virginia and Stephen McMahon, of Monkton, two grandchildren, Brooks and Olivia. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Calvary United Methodist Church, 131 West Second Street, Frederick, MD 21701. Attendees please allow plenty of time to secure curbside parking. Following the service all are welcome to continue the celebration of Paul's life at Turf Valley Resort, from 3 to 6 pm (2700 Turf Valley Road, Ellicott City, Maryland). Arrangements are with Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick. In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to Calvary United Methodist Church's Volunteers in Mission program (see address above) where the donations will support the important mission work to which Paul was deeply committed.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 2, 2019
