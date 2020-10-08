1/1
Paul Nichols
Paul L. "Larry" Nichols, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on October 6, 2020. He was 78.

Mr. Nichols was born in Havre de Grace, MD, to William E. Nichols, Sr., and Doris Mae Bennington Nichols. He was the loving father of Lawrence B. Jamison (Kelly) and the late Lauren R. Ipsan, grandfather of Evan Jamison (Kerrianne) and Seth Jamison (Jen), great-grandfather of Cole, Cade, and Cal Jamison, and brother of William E, Nichols, Jr., and the late Richard P. Nichols.

After high school, Mr. Nichols served in the U.S. Navy for a year. He then worked for the U.S. Postal Service, delivering mail in Havre de Grace for 30 years. While living in Havre de Grace he enjoyed boating, fishing, crabbing. After retirement and too many cold winters, he moved to the Dominican Republic where he enjoyed the beach, the warm sun, and the water.

Services for Mr. Nichols will be Livestreamed at 12:00 PM, Saturday, October 10, 2020, on Facebook @Zellman Funeral Home, P.A.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Havre de Grace Maritime Museum, 100 Lafayette Street, Havre de Grace, MD, or Havre de Grace Decoy Museum, 215 Giles Street, Havre de Grace, MD 21078.

Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 8 to Oct. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Zellman Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
410-939-2882
