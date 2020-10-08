Paul Nichols

Paul L. "Larry" Nichols, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on October 6, 2020. He was 78.
Mr. Nichols was born in Havre de Grace, MD, to William E. Nichols, Sr., and Doris Mae Bennington Nichols. He was the loving father of Lawrence B. Jamison (Kelly) and the late Lauren R. Ipsan, grandfather of Evan Jamison (Kerrianne) and Seth Jamison (Jen), great-grandfather of Cole, Cade, and Cal Jamison, and brother of William E, Nichols, Jr., and the late Richard P. Nichols.
After high school, Mr. Nichols served in the U.S. Navy for a year. He then worked for the U.S. Postal Service, delivering mail in Havre de Grace for 30 years. While living in Havre de Grace he enjoyed boating, fishing, crabbing. After retirement and too many cold winters, he moved to the Dominican Republic where he enjoyed the beach, the warm sun, and the water.
