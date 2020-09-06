1/1
Paul P. Mallek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Tuesday, September 1, 2020, Dr. Paul Philip Mallek, loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. Survived by his wife Mary Ann, his children Joe and Julie, their families - Molly, Gabriel, Sully, Joey and Sydney, his sister Theo and his brother Emil. He practiced Dentistry for nearly 45 years in the Patterson Park neighborhood where he grew up until he retired in 2016. "God saw you getting tired - and a cure was not to be. So, he put His arms around you and whispered, 'Come with Me'". We love you, Paul. Services are private and arrangements handled by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, Westminster. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 4, 2020
So very saddened to learn of Paul’s passing. We have fond memories of a good neighbor in Mayfield. We knew him to be a great guy and a loving family man. Prayers for Mary Ann, Joe, Julie and the grandchildren. Prayers also for Theo & Emil. May you each find comfort in his memory.
Ruth Barker & Family
Neighbor
September 4, 2020
Paul and I grew went to grammar school together and remained friends.
Even though I haven’t seen him in many years, we had many memories
of playing together, as children do. I don’t think you ever forget your
Childhood friends and always think of them fondly. This is how I remember him now and always will. Rest In Peace my friend, until we meet again. My condolences and love to Emil, Theo and Paul’s Family.
Amelia Silvestri Staylor
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved