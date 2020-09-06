On Tuesday, September 1, 2020, Dr. Paul Philip Mallek, loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. Survived by his wife Mary Ann, his children Joe and Julie, their families - Molly, Gabriel, Sully, Joey and Sydney, his sister Theo and his brother Emil. He practiced Dentistry for nearly 45 years in the Patterson Park neighborhood where he grew up until he retired in 2016. "God saw you getting tired - and a cure was not to be. So, he put His arms around you and whispered, 'Come with Me'". We love you, Paul. Services are private and arrangements handled by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, Westminster. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com
.