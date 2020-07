Or Copy this URL to Share

Paul Robert Lee, 75, passed away on July 1, 2020 in Towson, MD. Paul was the son of the late Joseph W and Marguerite Lee.



Paul graduated from U of MD, served in the US Marine Corp in Vietnam, was an attorney for 36 years and a member of the Masons.



Survived by son Paul Jr, three grandchildren, siblings Larry Lee, Carol Rothage, and Janet Crandall, and devoted friend Thelma Weiner.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store