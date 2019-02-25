Home

Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home
8521 Loch Raven Boulevard
Towson, MD 21286
410-668-2300
Paul R. Olah

Paul R. Olah Notice
On February 22, 2019 PAUL R. OLAH "Sparky", beloved wife of Judy Olah (nee Smith), devoted father of Dawn and husband Brian Olah Palmer, Donna and husband Ray Andrewlavage and Vicki Scarinzi, also survived by his loving granddog Hope. Family and friends may call at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home P.A., 8521 Loch Raven Blvd. (beltway exit 29B) on Wednesday, February 27th from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8p.m. A Celebration of Life service will be begin at 7p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Paul's memory to the Maryland SPCA, or . Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 25, 2019
