Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Memorial Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Fullerton, MD
Paul Richard Scherback


1940 - 2019
Paul Richard Scherback Notice
On September 23, 2019, Paul Richard Scherback; beloved husband of Janet Scherback; devoted father of Sandra Ann Lombardo (Joe), and the late Paul Richard Scherback, II; step-father of Linda Turner (Allen) and Paul Michael Skwirut (Jill); dear brother of Mary Detorie, John Scherback and the late Carmello Scherback; loving grandfather of Christopher, Vanessa and Ryan. Also survived by 3 great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Thursday, 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church (Fullerton). Inurnment St. Joseph Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Marine Corps League, 3619 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Suite 115, Stafford VA 22554. On-line condolences may be left at:
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 25, 2019
