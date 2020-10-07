Paul Ritter

Paul C. Ritter, 80, of Gettysburg, PA, died Oct 5, 2020. Born in Baltimore, he was a son of the late Robert and Anna Ritter and was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and George Ritter and sister, Clara "Toots" Lucas. A veteran of the US Navy, Paul retired from the Maryland State Penitentiary and later from Raytheon. He is survived by wife, Hannah; daughters, Terry, Susan and Marci; 8 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Altha Gunkel and Beverly Mulligan. Private services will be held.



