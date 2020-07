Paul Robert Klein of Marriottsville, MD, passed away on Tuesday, July 28th, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Audrey Ellen Klein (nee Wagner); sons, Jeffrey (Melanie), David (Milana), and Anthony (Deniece) Klein; siblings, Maurice Klein and Janice (Paul) Troglia; grandchildren, Gregory (Amber) Klein, Ashleigh (Jason) Bucey, Michael Klein, Sammy Klein, Trent Klein, and Sicily Klein; and great-grandchildren, Dalton, Ryleigh, Barrett, and Everett. He was predeceased by his parents, David Klein and Esther Musson; and brother, Jerry Klein.Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Donations in Paul's memory can be made to the American Heart Association 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979 or to the USO P.O. Box 96860, Washington, DC 20077.