Paul Robert Klein
Paul Robert Klein of Marriottsville, MD, passed away on Tuesday, July 28th, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Audrey Ellen Klein (nee Wagner); sons, Jeffrey (Melanie), David (Milana), and Anthony (Deniece) Klein; siblings, Maurice Klein and Janice (Paul) Troglia; grandchildren, Gregory (Amber) Klein, Ashleigh (Jason) Bucey, Michael Klein, Sammy Klein, Trent Klein, and Sicily Klein; and great-grandchildren, Dalton, Ryleigh, Barrett, and Everett. He was predeceased by his parents, David Klein and Esther Musson; and brother, Jerry Klein.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Donations in Paul's memory can be made to the American Heart Association 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979 or to the USO P.O. Box 96860, Washington, DC 20077.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
