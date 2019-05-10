Paul William Roemer of Annapolis, Maryland, formerly of Linthicum and Halethorpe, Maryland passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Paul was born on February 24, 1930 in Franklin, Pennsylvania to the late William and Mary Roemer.Paul served his country proudly in the United States Coast Guard during the Korean Conflict. While serving he was stationed at Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans, Louisiana. After the military Paul worked as a production manager for Armco Steel.Paul is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Elizabeth K. Roemer (nee Stock); four children, Craig Roemer and his wife Barbara of Glen Burnie, Maryland, Sandra DeAngelis and her late husband David of Severna Park, Maryland, Laura Etzler and her husband Ken of Cape St. Claire, Maryland and Scott Roemer and his wife Beth of Wantagh, New York; nine grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren; one great great grandchild and one sister Helen Tillman of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.The family will receive friends on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1411 Annapolis Road Odenton, Maryland 21113 where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00am. Interment services will be private.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the 1355 Peachtree Street NE Suite 600 Atlanta, Georgia 30309. Published in Baltimore Sun on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary