Dr. Paul S. Lovett, age 78, of Catonsville, MD, died on March 20, 2019. Paul joined the UMBC Biology department faculty in 1970. He was an early pioneer in studying plasmid biology and was invited to participate in the prestigious Asilomar Conference on Recombinant DNA in 1975 which set research guidelines for the field. During his 35-year tenure at UMBC, he was Research Sponsor to many graduate students and post docs. Paul was an avid swimmer and participated in a number of Chesapeake Bay swims. Paul is survived by his children, Beth Lovett (Michael Sher) and Mark Lovett (Anne Nelson), both of San Francisco, CA, grandchildren, cousins, and friends.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2019
