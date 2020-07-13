1/
Paul Sparaco Sr.
On July 11, 2020, Paul John Sparaco, Sr.; beloved husband of 53 years of Shirley I. Sparaco; devoted father of Deborah Gordon, Patrick Sparaco and wife Jacqueline, David Sparaco, Sue Gerdes and husband Tony, Paul J. Sparaco, Jr. and wife Rebecca, and the late Michael Sparaco; loving grandfather of Michael, Sheila and Eric Sparaco, Shana Gordon, Sean Sparaco, Molly Bowen and husband Ronnie, Andrew Sparaco, Shannon, Joey, Jonathan, Jordan, Jacob, Savannah, and Jesse Gerdes; dear brother of Llewellyna Brandt and the late Caroline Miozzi.

Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham, MD 21236, on Friday, 3-5 & 7-9 p.m., and where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, at 10:00 a.m. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Highland Lodge No. 184, A.F. & A.M., 310 South Conkling St., Baltimore, MD 21224.


Published in Baltimore Sun from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
JUL
17
Memorial Gathering
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
JUL
18
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Schimunek Funeral Home
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
4102563600
